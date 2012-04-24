April 24 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 5 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Alp Guanzhou, Monday -- Moreshwar, Tuesday -- India Express, Monday -- Emirates Ganges, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- TS Tokyo, Sunday -- Nyk kai, Monday -- Juist trader, Sunday -- Hanjin dallas, Sunday -- Racha bhum, Sunday -- Rio bravo, Sunday -- Osv a four, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) William strait 22/04 24/04 Containers 2) Alp Guanzhou 23/04 24/04 Container 3) Moreshwar 24/04 24/04 Container 4) India Express 23/04 24/04 Container 5) Emirates Ganges 23/04 24/04 Container Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers 2) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers 3) Kota sabas 19/04 Containers 4) Msc finland 20/04 Containers 5) As carinthia 20/04 Containers 6) Captain kattelman 19/04 Containers NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL