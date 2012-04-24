April 24 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 11
Vessels working and berthed 5
Vessels waiting 6
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Alp Guanzhou, Monday
-- Moreshwar, Tuesday
-- India Express, Monday
-- Emirates Ganges, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- TS Tokyo, Sunday
-- Nyk kai, Monday
-- Juist trader, Sunday
-- Hanjin dallas, Sunday
-- Racha bhum, Sunday
-- Rio bravo, Sunday
-- Osv a four, Monday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) William strait 22/04 24/04 Containers
2) Alp Guanzhou 23/04 24/04 Container
3) Moreshwar 24/04 24/04 Container
4) India Express 23/04 24/04 Container
5) Emirates Ganges 23/04 24/04 Container
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Gustav schulte 14/04 Containers
2) Sci chennai 15/04 Containers
3) Kota sabas 19/04 Containers
4) Msc finland 20/04 Containers
5) As carinthia 20/04 Containers
6) Captain kattelman 19/04 Containers
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride
Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon
Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin;
CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel;
LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel
Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot
Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags;
(U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL;
SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL