Jun 4 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 7 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Hyundai advance, Sunday -- Ville d aquarius, Monday -- Sfl avon, Monday -- Belgica, Monday -- Maersk kampala, Sunday -- Ratna urvi, Monday -- Sc dalian, Sunday -- Pucon, Saturday -- Captain kattelman, Sunday -- Kaethen rickmers, Sunday -- Hansa Africa, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Wan hai 507, Friday -- Swarna brahmaputra, Friday -- Mol wisdom, Friday -- Apl srilanka, Friday -- C.c.chopin, Saturday -- Dong a calypso, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hyundai advance 3/06 4/06 Containers 2) Ville d aquarius 4/06 4/06 Containers 3) Sfl avon 4/06 4/06 Containers 4) Belgica 4/06 4/06 Containers 5) Maersk kampala 3/06 4/06 Containers 6) Ratna urvi 4/06 5/06 Crude oil(e) 7) Sc dalian 3/06 5/06 Crude oil(e) Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Pucon 2/06 Containers 2) Captain kattelman 3/06 Containers 3) Kaethen rickmers 3/06 Containers 4) Hansa africa 1/06 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL