Jun 11 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 3 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Mare atlanticum, Sunday -- Hyundai highway, Monday -- Hammonia husum, Monday -- Maersk kyrenia, Sunday -- Cape madrid, Sunday -- Rio bravo, Sunday -- Maersk honour, Sunday -- Fuji galaxy, Saturday -- Mv vine 2, Friday -- Singapore trader, Monday -- Alexandria bridge, Sunday -- Pvt.sea lion, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- As Carinthia, Wednesday -- Barge r.hugli, Monday -- Kaethe rickmers, Thursday -- Zim china, Thursday -- Hanjin Monaco, Friday -- Asir, Friday -- Bow fuji, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Barge r.hugli 11/06 11/06 Containers 2) Mare atlanticum 10/06 12/06 Containers 3) Hyundai highway 11/06 13/06 Containers 4) Hammonia husum 11/06 12/06 Containers 5) Maersk kyrenia 10/06 11/06 Containers 6) Cape madrid 10/06 11/06 Containers 7) Rio bravo 10/06 11/06 Containers 8) Maersk honour 10/06 11/06 Lpg 9) Fuji galaxy 9/06 11/06 Sm,lub.oil 10) Mv vine 2 8/06 11/06 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Singapore trader 11/06 Containers 2) Alexandria bridge 10/06 Containers 3) Pvt.sea lion 8/06 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL