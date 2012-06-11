Jun 11 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 3
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Mare atlanticum, Sunday
-- Hyundai highway, Monday
-- Hammonia husum, Monday
-- Maersk kyrenia, Sunday
-- Cape madrid, Sunday
-- Rio bravo, Sunday
-- Maersk honour, Sunday
-- Fuji galaxy, Saturday
-- Mv vine 2, Friday
-- Singapore trader, Monday
-- Alexandria bridge, Sunday
-- Pvt.sea lion, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- As Carinthia, Wednesday
-- Barge r.hugli, Monday
-- Kaethe rickmers, Thursday
-- Zim china, Thursday
-- Hanjin Monaco, Friday
-- Asir, Friday
-- Bow fuji, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Barge r.hugli 11/06 11/06 Containers
2) Mare atlanticum 10/06 12/06 Containers
3) Hyundai highway 11/06 13/06 Containers
4) Hammonia husum 11/06 12/06 Containers
5) Maersk kyrenia 10/06 11/06 Containers
6) Cape madrid 10/06 11/06 Containers
7) Rio bravo 10/06 11/06 Containers
8) Maersk honour 10/06 11/06 Lpg
9) Fuji galaxy 9/06 11/06 Sm,lub.oil
10) Mv vine 2 8/06 11/06 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Singapore trader 11/06 Containers
2) Alexandria bridge 10/06 Containers
3) Pvt.sea lion 8/06 Edi.oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL