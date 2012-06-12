Jun 12 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- White sea, Tuesday -- Singapore trader, Monday -- Apl seattle, Tuesday -- Ital massima, Monday -- Vira bhum, Monday -- Lynda victory, Monday -- Pvt sea lion, Monday -- Greatship dipti, Tuesday -- Sima sadaf, Monday -- Ts jakarta, Monday -- Maule, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Barge r.hugli, Monday -- Mare atlanticum, Sunday -- Hyundai highway, Monday -- Hammonia husum, Monday -- Maersk kyrenia, Sunday -- Cape madrid, Sunday -- Rio bravo, Sunday -- Maersk honour, Sunday -- Fuji galaxy, Saturday -- Mv vine 2, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hyundai highway 11/06 13/06 Containers 2) White sea 12/06 12/06 Containers 3) Singapore trader 11/06 12/06 Containers 4) Apl seattle 12/06 12/06 Containers 5) Ital massima 11/06 12/06 Containers 6) Vira bhum 11/06 12/06 Containers 7) Lynda victory 11/06 12/06 Edi.oil 8) Pvt sea lion 11/06 13/06 Edi.oil 9) Greatship dipti 12/06 12/06 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Alexandria bridge 10/06 Containers 2) Sima sadaf 11/06 Containers 3) Ts jakarta 11/06 Containers 4) Maule 11/06 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL