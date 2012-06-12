Jun 12 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 9
Vessels waiting 4
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- White sea, Tuesday
-- Singapore trader, Monday
-- Apl seattle, Tuesday
-- Ital massima, Monday
-- Vira bhum, Monday
-- Lynda victory, Monday
-- Pvt sea lion, Monday
-- Greatship dipti, Tuesday
-- Sima sadaf, Monday
-- Ts jakarta, Monday
-- Maule, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Barge r.hugli, Monday
-- Mare atlanticum, Sunday
-- Hyundai highway, Monday
-- Hammonia husum, Monday
-- Maersk kyrenia, Sunday
-- Cape madrid, Sunday
-- Rio bravo, Sunday
-- Maersk honour, Sunday
-- Fuji galaxy, Saturday
-- Mv vine 2, Friday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Hyundai highway 11/06 13/06 Containers
2) White sea 12/06 12/06 Containers
3) Singapore trader 11/06 12/06 Containers
4) Apl seattle 12/06 12/06 Containers
5) Ital massima 11/06 12/06 Containers
6) Vira bhum 11/06 12/06 Containers
7) Lynda victory 11/06 12/06 Edi.oil
8) Pvt sea lion 11/06 13/06 Edi.oil
9) Greatship dipti 12/06 12/06 Br.bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Alexandria bridge 10/06 Containers
2) Sima sadaf 11/06 Containers
3) Ts jakarta 11/06 Containers
4) Maule 11/06 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL