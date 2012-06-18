Jun 18 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 9
Vessels working and berthed 6
Vessels waiting 15
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Er perth, Sunday
-- White sea, Tuesday
-- Maersk kithira, Sunday
-- Conti emden, Sunday
-- Tabea, Sunday
-- Ratna urvi, Saturday
-- Argent bloom, Sunday
-- Nyk kai, Monday
-- Santa cruz, Sunday
-- Atlantic star, Saturday
-- Bunga allium, Sunday
-- Arctic gas, Saturday
-- Streasm mia, Saturday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Cape tampa
-- Cimberia, Friday
-- Vine 2, Thursday
-- Santa petrissa, Saturday
-- Barge r.hugli, Friday
-- Apl doha, Friday
-- Cma cgm puccini, Friday
-- Cma cgm ravel, Saturday
-- Hanjin durban, Saturday
-- Beagle iii, Friday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Vine 2 15/06 18/06 Cement
2) Beagle iii 15/06 21/06 Br.bulk
3) Er perth 17/06 18/06 CONTAINERS
4) White sea 12/06 18/06 CONTAINERS
5) Maersk kithira 17/06 18/06 CONTAINERS
6) Conti emden 17/06 18/06 CONTAINERS
7) Tabea 17/06 18/06 CONTAINERS
8) Ratna urvi 16/06 18/06 Crude oil(e)
9) Argent bloom 17/06 19/06 Edi.oil
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Nyk kai 18/06 CONTAINERS
2) Santa cruz 17/06 CONTAINERS
3) Atlantic star 16/06 Edi. Oil
4) Bunga allium 17/06 C.soda,meg
5) Arctic gas 16/06 Lpg
6) Streasm mia 16/06 B.oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL