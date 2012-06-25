Jun 25 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 16 Vessels working and berthed 7 Vessels waiting 9 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Sci Chennai,Monday -- Amsterdam bridge,Sunday -- City of beijing,Monday -- Maersk kalmar,Sunday -- Sattha bhum,Sunday -- Tessa,Sunday -- Chembulk singapor,Sunday -- E r Canberra,Friday -- Dubai express,Sunday -- Hyundai sprinter,Sunday -- Ital milione,Sunday -- Msc lana,Sunday -- Sima sadaf,Sunday -- Bow fraternity,Tuesday -- Cielo di guanzhou,Friday -- Ginga sakar,Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Vine 2 ,Monday -- Beagle iii,Thursday -- Er perth ,Monday -- White sea ,Monday -- Maersk kithira ,Monday -- Conti emden ,Monday -- Tabea ,Monday -- Ratna urvi ,Monday -- Argent bloom,Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sci chennai 25/06 26/06 Containers 2) Amsterdam bridge 24/06 26/06 Containers 3) City of beijing 25/06 25/06 Containers 4) Maersk kalmar 24/06 25/06 Containers 5) Sattha bhum 24/06 25/06 Containers 6) Tessa 24/06 25/06 Containers 7) Chembulk singapor 24/06 26/06 Edi.oil Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) E r canberra 22/06 Containers 2) Dubai express 24/06 Containers 3) Hyundai sprinter 24/06 Containers 4) Ital milione 24/06 Containers 5) Msc lana 24/06 Containers 6) Sima sadaf 24/06 Containers 7) Bow fraternity 19/06 Mol.(e) 8) Cielo di guanzhou 22/06 Edi.oil 9) Ginga sakar 22/06 Base oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL