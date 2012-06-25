Jun 25 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 16
Vessels working and berthed 7
Vessels waiting 9
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Sci Chennai,Monday
-- Amsterdam bridge,Sunday
-- City of beijing,Monday
-- Maersk kalmar,Sunday
-- Sattha bhum,Sunday
-- Tessa,Sunday
-- Chembulk singapor,Sunday
-- E r Canberra,Friday
-- Dubai express,Sunday
-- Hyundai sprinter,Sunday
-- Ital milione,Sunday
-- Msc lana,Sunday
-- Sima sadaf,Sunday
-- Bow fraternity,Tuesday
-- Cielo di guanzhou,Friday
-- Ginga sakar,Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Vine 2 ,Monday
-- Beagle iii,Thursday
-- Er perth ,Monday
-- White sea ,Monday
-- Maersk kithira ,Monday
-- Conti emden ,Monday
-- Tabea ,Monday
-- Ratna urvi ,Monday
-- Argent bloom,Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Sci chennai 25/06 26/06 Containers
2) Amsterdam bridge 24/06 26/06 Containers
3) City of beijing 25/06 25/06 Containers
4) Maersk kalmar 24/06 25/06 Containers
5) Sattha bhum 24/06 25/06 Containers
6) Tessa 24/06 25/06 Containers
7) Chembulk singapor 24/06 26/06 Edi.oil
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) E r canberra 22/06 Containers
2) Dubai express 24/06 Containers
3) Hyundai sprinter 24/06 Containers
4) Ital milione 24/06 Containers
5) Msc lana 24/06 Containers
6) Sima sadaf 24/06 Containers
7) Bow fraternity 19/06 Mol.(e)
8) Cielo di guanzhou 22/06 Edi.oil
9) Ginga sakar 22/06 Base oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL