Jul 6 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 17
Vessels working and berthed 9
Vessels waiting 8
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- As carinthia, Thursday
-- Ts nagoya, Thursday
-- Wan hai 507, Thursday
-- Sci mumbai, Tuesday
-- Hammonia pacificum, Tuesday
-- Nyk maria, Friday
-- Champion star, Wednesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
1) Er perth, Tuesday
2) Hansa india, Monday
3) E r sydney, Wednesday
4) Nedlloyd oceania, Wednesday
5) Msc ayala, Tuesday
6) Racha bhum, Wednesday
7) Swarna krishna, Tuesday
8) Synnove knutsen, Wednesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Msc jade 6/07 6/07 Containers
2) Hyundai stride 4/07 6/07 Containers
3) Captain kattlemann 6/07 7/07 Containers
4) Zim europa 6/07 6/07 Containers
5) Maersk carolina 5/07 6/07 Containers
6) Mol diginity 5/07 6/07 Containers
7) Ital mattina 6/07 6/07 Containers
8) Gaz sierenity 5/07 6/07 Lpg
9) Bunga lilac 5/07 6/07 A.acid
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) East siberian sea 2/07 Cbfs
2) As carinthia 5/07 Containers
3) Ts nagoya 5/07 Containers
4) Wan hai 507 5/07 Containers
5) Sci mumbai 3/07 Containers
6) Hammonia pacificum 3/07 Containers
7) Nyk maria 6/07 Containers
8) Champion star 4/07 Edible oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL