Jul 6 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 17 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 8 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- As carinthia, Thursday -- Ts nagoya, Thursday -- Wan hai 507, Thursday -- Sci mumbai, Tuesday -- Hammonia pacificum, Tuesday -- Nyk maria, Friday -- Champion star, Wednesday -- As carinthia, Thursday -- Ts nagoya, Thursday -- Wan hai 507, Thursday -- Sci mumbai, Tuesday -- Hammonia pacificum, Tuesday -- Nyk maria, Friday -- Champion star, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- 1) Er perth, Tuesday 2) Hansa india, Monday 3) E r sydney, Wednesday 4) Nedlloyd oceania, Wednesday 5) Msc ayala, Tuesday 6) Racha bhum, Wednesday 7) Swarna krishna, Tuesday 8) Synnove knutsen, Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc jade 6/07 6/07 Containers 2) Hyundai stride 4/07 6/07 Containers 3) Captain kattlemann 6/07 7/07 Containers 4) Zim europa 6/07 6/07 Containers 5) Maersk carolina 5/07 6/07 Containers 6) Mol diginity 5/07 6/07 Containers 7) Ital mattina 6/07 6/07 Containers 8) Gaz sierenity 5/07 6/07 Lpg 9) Bunga lilac 5/07 6/07 A.acid Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) East siberian sea 2/07 Cbfs 2) As carinthia 5/07 Containers 3) Ts nagoya 5/07 Containers 4) Wan hai 507 5/07 Containers 5) Sci mumbai 3/07 Containers 6) Hammonia pacificum 3/07 Containers 7) Nyk maria 6/07 Containers 8) Champion star 4/07 Edible oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL