The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 2 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- SCI NHAVA SHEVA, Friday -- ER PUSAN, Friday -- OOCL LE HAVRE, Saturday -- C.CSTRAUSS, Saturday -- SL MICHIGAN, Saturday -- HANJIN MONACO, Saturday -- DL SUNFLOWER, Friday -- BUNGA ANGELICA, Thursday -- DARYA SHAAN, Friday -- KOTA HARUM, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- CIMBRIA, Friday -- TS JAKARTA, Friday -- SIMA SADAF, Friday -- ZIM GENOVA, Friday -- AL NOOF, Friday -- MAERSK KALIA, Friday -- BUNGA ANGELICA, Saturday -- KOTA HARUM, Saturday -- ORANJE, Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) SCI NHAVA SHEVA 14/09 16/09 Containers 2) ER PUSAN 14/09 16/09 Containers 3) OOCL LE HAVRE 15/09 15/09 Containers 4) C.CSTRAUSS 15/09 15/09 Containers 5) SL MICHIGAN 15/09 16/09 Containers 6) HANJIN MONACO 15/09 16/09 Containers 7) DL SUNFLOWER 14/09 16/09 NAPHE 8) BUNGA ANGELICA 13/09 15/09 Edible Oil 9) DARYA SHAAN 14/09 17/09 Cement 10) KOTA HARUM 12/09 15/09 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) OEL TRUST 15/09 Containers 2) STOLT ZULU 15/09 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL