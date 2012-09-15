MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 2 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- SCI NHAVA SHEVA, Friday -- ER PUSAN, Friday -- OOCL LE HAVRE, Saturday -- C.CSTRAUSS, Saturday -- SL MICHIGAN, Saturday -- HANJIN MONACO, Saturday -- DL SUNFLOWER, Friday -- BUNGA ANGELICA, Thursday -- DARYA SHAAN, Friday -- KOTA HARUM, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- CIMBRIA, Friday -- TS JAKARTA, Friday -- SIMA SADAF, Friday -- ZIM GENOVA, Friday -- AL NOOF, Friday -- MAERSK KALIA, Friday -- BUNGA ANGELICA, Saturday -- KOTA HARUM, Saturday -- ORANJE, Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) SCI NHAVA SHEVA 14/09 16/09 Containers 2) ER PUSAN 14/09 16/09 Containers 3) OOCL LE HAVRE 15/09 15/09 Containers 4) C.CSTRAUSS 15/09 15/09 Containers 5) SL MICHIGAN 15/09 16/09 Containers 6) HANJIN MONACO 15/09 16/09 Containers 7) DL SUNFLOWER 14/09 16/09 NAPHE 8) BUNGA ANGELICA 13/09 15/09 Edible Oil 9) DARYA SHAAN 14/09 17/09 Cement 10) KOTA HARUM 12/09 15/09 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) OEL TRUST 15/09 Containers 2) STOLT ZULU 15/09 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)