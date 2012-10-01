The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 05 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- CMA CGM EIFFEL, Monday -- HYUNDAI COMMODORE, Tuesday -- ITAL MASSIMA, Tuesday -- CHEMROAD MEGA, Tuesday -- ORANJE, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- DARYA SHAAN, Sunday -- SANTA PETRISSA, Saturday -- CMA CGM WANGER, Saturday -- MAERSK KOLKATA, Sunday -- HANJIN DURBAN, Sunday -- DARYA SHAAN, Sunday -- DONAU, Sunday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) CMA CGM EIFFEL 30/09 01/10 CONTAINERS 2) HYUNDAI COMMODORE 01/10 02/10 CONTAINERS 3) ITAL MASSIMA 01/10 02/10 CONTAINERS 4) CHEMROAD MEGA 01/10 02/10 EDI.OIL 5) ORANJE 15/09 DREDGER Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) MV HONOUR 30/09 Containers 2) HARTATI 29/09 EDI.OIL 3) APL DENVER 30/09 Containers 4) HANSA CENTURY 01/10 CONTAINERS NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL