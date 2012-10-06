Oct 06The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 08 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Aglaia, Friday -- CMA CGM Puccini, Saturday -- Maersk Kalamata, Saturday -- STX Patraikos, Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Royal Hugli, Friday -- Zim Pacific, Friday -- Mol Wisdom, Thursday -- Al Abdali, Friday -- Berthea, Friday -- OSV G/S Lewek Mallard, Thursday -- Kota Hormat, Thursday -- Hammonia Africum, Thursday -- MSC Clementina, Friday -- NYK Paula, Friday -- Stolt Breland, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) MSC clementina 05/10 06/10 Containers 2) Aglaia 05/10 07/10 Containers 3) CMA CGM PUCCINI 06/10 06/10 Containers 4) Maersk Kalamata 06/10 07/10 Containers 5) STX Patraikos 06/10 07/10 BUT ACR,BASE OIL 6) Stolt Breland 05/10 07/10 Cement 7) Darya Shaan 04/10 07/10 Dredger Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) ER Perth 05/10 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL