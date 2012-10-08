The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Santa Romana, Monday -- Mare Atlanticum, Sunday -- Barge R Hugli, Sunday --Indian Express, Monday --Emirates Ganges, Monday -- CATHY THERESA, Sunday -- CHANG AN 1, Sunday -- ALPINE MEADOW, Sunday -- MAERSK HONOUR, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- MSC clementina, Friday -- Aglaia, Friday -- CMA CGM PUCCINI, Saturday -- Maersk Kalamat, Saturday -- STX Patraikos, Saturday -- Stolt Breland, Friday -- Darya ShaanThursday -- ER Perth, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Santa Romana 08/10 10/10 Containers 2) Mare Atlanticum 07/10 08/10 Containers 3) Barge R Hugli 07/10 08/10 Containers 4)Indian Express 08/10 08/10 Containers 5)Emirates Ganges 08/10 08/10 Containers 6) CATHY THERESA 07/10 08/10 Lub. Oil 7) CHANG AN 1 07/10 08/10 MEG 8) ORANJE 15/09 ---- Dredger Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) ALPINE MEADOW 07/10 AFS 2) MAERSK HONOUR 07/10 LPG NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL