The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 11
Vessels working and berthed 06
Vessels waiting 05
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- TS JAKARTA, Tuesday
-- SIMA SADAF, Tuesday
-- AGIOS DIMITRIOS, Tuesday
-- APL AMAZONITE, Tuesday
-- SWARNA KRISHNA, Tuesday
-- OSV G/S DIPTI, Mondat
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Mare Atlanticum, Sunday
-- Barge R Hugli, Sunday
-- Emirates Ganges, Monday
-- CATHY THERESA, Sunday
-- CHANG AN 1, Sunday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Santa Romana 08/10 10/10 Containers
2) Indian Express 08/10 08/10 Containers
3) ORANJE 15/09 ---- Dredger
4) APL AMAZONITE 09/10 09/10 Containers
5) SWARNA KRISHNA 09/10 10/10 Crude Oil(E)
6) OSV G/S DIPTI 08/10 09/10 BR Bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) ALPINE MEADOW 07/10 AFS
2) MAERSK HONOUR 07/10 LPG
3) TS JAKARTA 09/10 Containers
4) SIMA SADAF 09/10 Containers
5) AGIOS DIMITRIOS 09/10 Containers
