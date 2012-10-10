The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 02
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- TS JAKARTA, Wednesday
-- BARGE R.HUGLI, Wednesday
-- MSC SCOTLAND, Wednesday
-- SAGITTA, Tuesday
-- OSV EMERALD, Tuesday
-- LAURA MAERSK, Wednesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Santa Romana, Monday
-- Indian Express, Monday
-- APL AMAZONITE, Tuesday
-- OSV G/S DIPTI, Monday
-- TS JAKARTA, Tuesday
-- SIMA SADAF, Tuesday
-- AGIOS DIMITRIOS, Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) ORANJE 15/09 ---- Dredger
2) SWARNA KRISHNA 09/10 10/10 Crude Oil(E)
3) TS JAKARTA 10/10 11/10 Containers
4) SIMA SADAF 10/10 11/10 Containers
5) BARGE R.HUGLI 10/10 10/10 Containers
6) MSC SCOTLAND 10/10 10/10 Containers
7) SAGITTA 09/10 10/10 Containers
8) ALPINE MEADOW 09/10 10/10 AFS
9) OSV EMERALD 09/10 10/10 BR Bulk
10) LAURA MAERSK 10/10 10/10 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) MAERSK HONOUR 07/10 LPG
2) JL TOTTERDAM 09/10 A. ACID
