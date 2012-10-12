The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time XXXXXday. Summary Total vessels 07 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- SCI CHENNAI, Thursday -- JPO VELA, Friday -- ZIM IBERIA, Thursday -- HAJIN SAN DIEGO, Friday -- DARYA SHAAN, Wednesday -- CSC CRYSTAL, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- SWARNA KRISHNA, Tuesday -- TS JAKARTA, Wednesday -- SIMA SADAF, Wednesday -- BARGE R.HUGLI, Wednesday -- MSC SCOTLAND, Wednesday -- SAGITTA, Tuesday -- ALPINE MEADOW, Tuesday -- LAURA MAERSK, Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) MAERSK HONOUR 11/10 12/10 LPG 2) SCI CHENNAI 11/10 13/10 Containers 3) JPO VELA 12/10 14/10 Containers 4) ZIM IBERIA 11/10 12/10 Containers 5) HAJIN SAN DIEGO 12/10 12/10 Containers 6) DARYA SHAAN 10/10 15/10 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) CSC CRYSTAL 09/10 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL