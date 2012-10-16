The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 17
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 07
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- CITY OF BEIJING, Monday
-- CARIBBEAN SEA, Tuesday
-- MSC MARINE, Tuesday
-- PRETTY JEWELRY, Monday
-- OSV COLLARD TIDE, Tuesday
-- WILMA, Tuesday
-- ROYAL HUGLI, Friday
-- NEDLLOYD EUROPA, Monday
-- XPRESS MAKALU, Monday
-- APL COLOMBIA, Monday
-- APL ALMANDINE, Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- NYK KAI, Sunday
-- VAN HAI 502, Monday
-- DONGBU PROMY, Sunday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) STX PAGASITIKOS 15/10 16/10 Containers
2) VIRA BHUM 16/10 16/10 Containers
3) TABAN 1 15/10 17/10 Containers
4) CITY OF BEIJING 15/10 16/10 Containers
5) CARIBBEAN SEA 16/10 17/10 Containers
6) MSC MARINE 16/10 17/10 Containers
7) PRETTY JEWELRY 15/10 18/10 NEP(E)
8) HORIZON 16/10 17/10 Edi. oil
9) OSV COLLARD TIDE 16/10 17/10 BR BULK
10) WILMA 16/10 17/10 BR BULK
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) NEVIG 8 GERAKAS 13/10 Edi. oil
2) FENG HAI 11 13/10 Edi. oil
3) ROYAL HUGLI 12/10 Containers
4) NEDLLOYD EUROPA 15/10 Containers
5) XPRESS MAKALU 15/10 Containers
6) APL COLOMBIA 15/10 Containers
7) APL ALMANDINE 16/10 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL