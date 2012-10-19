The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- ZIM VANCOUVER, Friday -- DEIRA, Friday -- OSV G/S AKHILA, Friday -- STRLIN, Thursday -- GOLDEN BRILLIANCE, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- PRETTY JEWELRY, Monday -- AS CARINTHIA, Wednesday -- CAPTAIN KATTELMANN, Wednesday -- HAMMONIA AFRICUM, Wednesday -- MAERSK GEORGIA, Thursday -- ITAL MATTINA, Thursday -- MSC ANTARES, Wednesday -- SCI MUMBAI, Wednesday -- NEVIG 8 GERAKAS, Saturday -- FENG HAI 11, Saturday -- ROYAL HUGLI, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) XPRESS MAKALU 17/10 19/10 Containers 2) DARYA SHAN 18/10 22/10 Cement 3) MSC ANTARES 19/10 20/10 Containers 4) SCI MUMBAI 19/10 20/10 Containers 5) ZIM VANCOUVER 19/10 20/10 Containers 6) DEIRA 19/10 19/10 Containers 7) NEVIG 8 GERAKAS 18/10 19/10 Edi. oil 8) FENG HAI 11 18/10 19/10 Edi. oil 9) OSV G/S AKHILA 19/10 19/10 BR BULK Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) TOM ISLAUG 17/10 Edi. oil 2) STRLIN 18/10 LUB OIL 3) GOLDEN BRILLIANCE 18/10 LAB(E) NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL