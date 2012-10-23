The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total Vessels 12 Vessels Working And Berthed 07 Vessels Waiting 05 Latest Vessels Berthed ---------------------- -- Buxcliff, Tuesday -- APL SHENZHEN, Tuesday -- OSV EMERALD, Monday -- KOTA HALUS, Tuesday -- NEDLLOYD ASIA, Tuesday -- APL OAKLAND, Sunday Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Darya Shan, Thursday -- Maersk Kiel, Sunday -- Alexandra P, Monday -- Rio Blanco, Sunday -- Golden Brilliance, Thursday -- Valerie Schulte, Sunday Vessels In Port --------------- Vessel Name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Northern Promotion 21/10 23/10 Containers 2) Alexandria Bridge 22/10 24/10 Containers 3) Buxcliff 23/10 24/10 Containers 4) APL SHENZHEN 23/10 23/10 Containers 5) Strlin 23/10 24/10 Lub Oil 6) OSV EMERALD 22/10 23/10 BR Bulk 7) KOTA HALUS 23/10 25/10 Containers Vessels Idle/Waiting for Loading Turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sanmar Serenada 19/10 HSD 2) Sima Sadaf 21/10 Containers 3) Morholmen 20/10 Containers 4) NEDLLOYD ASIA 23/10 Containers 5) APL OAKLAND 21/10 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL