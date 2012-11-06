The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total Vessels 15 Vessels Working and Berthed 08 Vessels Waiting 07 Latest Vessels Berthed ---------------------- -- Banjo Bridge, Monday -- Seaspan Dalian, Sundray -- Msc Namibia Ii, Monday -- India Express, Monday -- Emirates Kabir, Monday -- A.K. Azad, Sundray -- Oriental Nadeshiko, Tuesday -- Darya Shaan, Sundray Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Nave Andromeda, Tuesday -- Bunga Aster, Saturday -- Kota Hidayah,Sunday -- Kota Lagu, Saturday -- Osv G/S Dipti, Friday -- Er Perth, Saturday -- Cma Cgm Rossini, Saturday -- Maersk Kingston, Saturday -- Hanjin Durban, Saturday -- Loadstar Grace, Saturday -- Oel Trust, Friday Vessels in Port --------------- Vessel Name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Banjo Bridge 05/11 07/11 Containers 2) Seaspan Dalian 04/11 06/11 Containers 3) Msc Namibia Ii 05/11 07/11 Containers 4) India Express 05/11 06/11 Containers 5) Emirates Kabir 05/11 06/11 Containers 6) A.K. Azad 04/11 07/11 Crude 7) Oriental Nadeshiko 06/11 06/11 A Acid+Meg 8) Darya Shaan 04/11 08/11 Cement Vessels Idle/Waiting for Loading Turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Donau 05/11 A. Acid 2) Sime Sadaf 05/11 Containers 3) Nedloyd Oceania 05/11 Containers 4) Er Sydney 05/11 Containers 5) Maule 04/11 Containers 6) Apl Almandine 05/11 Containers 7) Laust Maersk 05/11 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL