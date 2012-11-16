The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total Vessels 10
Vessels Working and Berthed 06
Vessels Waiting 04
Latest Vessels Berthed
----------------------
-- Msc Laura, Thursday
-- Northern Dedication, Friday
-- Najran, Friday
-- Rainbow Star, Thursday
-- JPO Vela, Friday
-- ER Perth, Friday
-- Sea Crystal, Thuesday
-- Chembulk Jakartha, Wednesday
Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Captain Kattelman, Thuesday
-- As Carinthia, Wednesday
-- Hammonia Africum, Wednesday
-- Nedlloyd Africa, Thuesday, Wednesday
-- Lica Maersk, Wednesday
-- Ginga Merlin, Thuesday
-- Bow Fuji, Wednesday
-- Royal Hugli, Friday
-- X-press Makalu, Thuesday
-- Feng Hai 10, Monday
Vessels in Port
---------------
Vessel Name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Darya Shaan 11/11 17/11 Cement
2) Msc Laura 15/11 16/11 Containers
3) Northern Dedication 16/11 16/11 Containers
4) Najran 16/11 17/11 Containers
5) Rainbow Star 15/11 18/11 Nap(E)
6) Peng Hai 10 14/11 16/11 Edi Oil
Vessels Idle/Waiting for Loading Turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) JPO Vela 16/11 Containers
2) ER Perth 16/11 Containers
3) Sea Crystal 12/11 Containers
4) Chembulk Jakartha 14/11 A. Acid
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL