The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total Vessels 10 Vessels Working and Berthed 06 Vessels Waiting 04 Latest Vessels Berthed ---------------------- -- Msc Laura, Thursday -- Northern Dedication, Friday -- Najran, Friday -- Rainbow Star, Thursday -- JPO Vela, Friday -- ER Perth, Friday -- Sea Crystal, Thuesday -- Chembulk Jakartha, Wednesday Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Captain Kattelman, Thuesday -- As Carinthia, Wednesday -- Hammonia Africum, Wednesday -- Nedlloyd Africa, Thuesday, Wednesday -- Lica Maersk, Wednesday -- Ginga Merlin, Thuesday -- Bow Fuji, Wednesday -- Royal Hugli, Friday -- X-press Makalu, Thuesday -- Feng Hai 10, Monday Vessels in Port --------------- Vessel Name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Darya Shaan 11/11 17/11 Cement 2) Msc Laura 15/11 16/11 Containers 3) Northern Dedication 16/11 16/11 Containers 4) Najran 16/11 17/11 Containers 5) Rainbow Star 15/11 18/11 Nap(E) 6) Peng Hai 10 14/11 16/11 Edi Oil Vessels Idle/Waiting for Loading Turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) JPO Vela 16/11 Containers 2) ER Perth 16/11 Containers 3) Sea Crystal 12/11 Containers 4) Chembulk Jakartha 14/11 A. Acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL