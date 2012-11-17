The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- E R PERTH, Thursday -- JPO VELA, Friday -- C.C.CHOPIN, Saturday -- C.C.RAVEL, Saturday -- MALIAKOS, Saturday -- RAINBOW STAR, Thursday -- CHEMBULK JAKARTA, Friday -- OSV G, Friday -- DARYA SHAN, Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Msc Laura, Thursday -- Northern Dedication, Friday -- Najran, Friday -- Rainbow Star, Thursday -- JPO Vela, Friday -- ER Perth, Friday -- Sea Crystal, Thuesday -- Chembulk Jakartha, Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) E R PERTH 15/11 17/11 CONTAINERS 2) JPO VELA 16/11 18/11 CONTAINERS 3) C.C.CHOPIN 17/11 18/11 CONTAINERS 4) C.C.RAVEL 17/11 18/11 CONTAINERS 5) MALIAKOS 17/11 18/11 CONTAINERS 6) RAINBOW STAR 15/11 18/11 NAP (E) 7) CHEMBULK JAKARTA 16/11 17/11 A.ACID 8) OSV G/S AKHILA 16/11 17/11 BR.BULK 9) DARYA SHAN 11/11 18/11 CEMENT Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) SAIGON EXPRESS 17/11 Containers 2) SEA CRYSTAL 16/11 EDI.OIL 3) URGENT COSMOS 14/11 PH.ACID 4) HERMITAGE BRIDGE 15/11 HSD 5) GINGA KITE 16/11 LUB.OIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL