Mar 15 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 16 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- ROYAL HUGLI, Friday -- WAN HAI 501, Friday -- X-PRESS EUPHRATES, Friday -- MAERSK GEOGGIA, Thursday -- MOL DIGINITY, Thursday -- AS ORELIA, Friday -- GOLD EXPRESS, Thursday -- OSV MAHANANDA, Thursday -- DARYA SHAAN, Wednesday -- AYSAN, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- CIMBRIA, Thursday -- HAMMONIA IONIUM, Thursday -- NEDLLOYD OCEANIA, Thursday -- HANJIN MONTEVIDEO, Thursday -- ITAL MELODIA, Thursday -- STOLT VIKING, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) ROYAL HUGLI 15/03 15/03 Containers 2) WAN HAI 501 15/03 15/03 Containers 3) X-PRESS EUPHRATES 13/03 15/03 Containers 4) MAERSK GEOGGIA 14/03 14/03 Containers 5) MOL DIGINITY 14/03 15/03 Containers 6) AS ORELIA 15/03 16/03 Containers 7) GOLD EXPRESS 14/03 16/03 CEMENT 8) OSV MAHANANDA 14/03 15/03 BR.BULK 9) DARYA SHAAN 13/03 17/03 DARYA SHAAN 10) AYSAN 12/03 15/03 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) KOTA HALUS 14/03 Containers 2) ALPINE LIGHTS 12/03 FUR OIL-L 3) RABIGH SUNRISE 13/03 MEG 4) BENGAL ORCHID 13/03 MEG-UL 5) ZIM IBERIA 14/03 Containers 6) NYK MARIA 14/03 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL