Mar 16 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- WAN HAI 501, Friday -- GOLD EXPRESS, Thursday -- DARYA SHAAN, Wednesday -- ZIM IBERIA, Friday -- C.C.WAGNER, Saturday -- NYK MARIA, Friday -- ASIR, Friday -- ALPINE LIGHT, Saturday -- KOTA HALUS, Frida Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- ROYAL HUGLI, Friday -- X-PRESS EUPHRATES, Friday -- MAERSK GEOGGIA, Friday -- MOL DIGINITY, Friday -- AS ORELIA, Friday -- OSV MAHANANDA, Friday -- AYSAN, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) WAN HAI 501 15/03 16/03 Containers 2) ZIM IBERIA 15/03 16/03 Containers 3) C.C.WAGNER 16/03 16/03 Containers 4) NYK MARIA 15/03 16/03 Containers 5) ASIR 15/03 16/03 Containers 6) ALPINE LIGHT 16/03 18/03 FUR.OIL(E) 7) GOLD EXPRESS 14/03 16/03 AFS,NAPH 8) DARYA SHAAN 13/03 17/03 CEMENT 9) KOTA HALUS 15/03 16/03 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) RABIGH SUNRISE 13/03 MEG 2) BENGAL ORCHID 13/03 MEG 3) CITRON 15/03 EDI.OIL 4) EDI.OIL 15/03 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL