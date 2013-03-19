Mar 19 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 7 Vessels waiting 3 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- NORTHERN PRECISION, Monday -- SANTA RUFINA, Monday -- ZAMBIA, Monday -- ITAL MASSIMA, Monday -- EMIRATES KABIR, Monday -- DONG A IRIS, Monday -- RABIGH SUNRISE, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- WAN HAI 501, Saturday -- ZIM IBERIA, Saturday -- C.C.WAGNER, Saturday -- NYK MARIA, Saturday -- ASIR, Saturday -- ALPINE LIGHT, Monday -- GOLD EXPRESS, Saturday -- DARYA SHAAN, Sunday -- KOTA HALUS, Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) NORTHERN PRECISION 18/03 20/03 Containers 2) SANTA RUFINA 18/03 20/03 Containers 3) ZAMBIA 18/03 19/03 Containers 4) ITAL MASSIMA 18/03 19/03 Containers 5) EMIRATES KABIR 18/03 19/03 Containers 6) DONG A IRIS 18/03 19/03 EDIB. OIL 7) RABIGH SUNRISE 17/03 19/03 MEG Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) BENGAL ORCHID 13/03 MEG 2) CITRON 15/03 EDI.OIL 3) JAG PADMA 17/03 HSD NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL