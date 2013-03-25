Mar 25 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 08 Vessels working and berthed 7 Vessels waiting 1 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Ital Millione, Monday -- Hyundai Supreme, Monday -- China Express, Monday -- Io De La Plata, Sunday -- Swarna Ganga, Sunday -- Al Marona, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- HAMMONIA AFRICUM, Friday -- ADVANCE II, Thursday -- GINGA KITE, Thursday -- NORTHERN PRECISION, Thursday -- SANTA RUFINA, Thursday -- CSAV LA KIGUA,Thursday -- NEDLLOYD AFRICA, Thursday -- MSC ALTAMIRA, Thursday -- LICA MAERSK, Thursday -- JAG PADMA, Thursday -- BENGAL ORCHID, Thursday -- DARYA SHAN, Sunda VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Ital Millione 25/03 27/03 Containers 2) Hyundai Supreme 25/03 27/03 Containers 3) Maersk Kampala 23/03 25/03 Containers 4) China Express 25/03 26/03 Containers 5) Io De La Plata 24/03 25/03 Containers 6) Swarna Ganga 24/03 26/03 Crude Oil 7) Al Marona 24/03 26/03 Crude Oil Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Chemroad Quest (Pr) 22/03 BASE OIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL