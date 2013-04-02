Apr 02 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 07 Vessels working and berthed 04 Vessels waiting 11 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Hyundai Premium, Monday -- City Of Beijing , Monday -- Hs Paris , Monday -- Wan Hai 510, Monday -- Turquoise T, Monday -- Citrus , Monday -- Osv Emrald, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Hammonia, Friday -- X-Press Euphrates, Friday -- Takis, Monday -- Maersk Honour -- Eship Ruwalis -- Al Shafiah VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Oceanic Coral 01/04 02/04 Edible Oil 2) Hyundai Premium 01/04 03/04 Containers 3) City Of Beijing 01/04 02/04 Containers 4) Hs Paris 01/04 02/04 Containers 5) Wan Hai 510 01/04 02/04 Containers 3) Turquoise T 01/04 02/04 Edible Oil 6) Citrus 01/04 02/04 Nap-L 7) Osv Emrald 02/04 02/04 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc Athens 31/03 Containers 2) Theresa Venus 30/03 Fur.Oil-L 3) Stolt Commitment 31/03 Edible Oil 4) Chang Jiang 26/03 F.O NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL