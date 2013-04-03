Apr 03 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 04 Vessels waiting 14 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Northern diamond, Wednesday -- Cosco aden, Tuesday -- Nedlloyd europa, Tuesday -- Lexa maersk , Wednesday -- Jag padma, Tuesday -- Sl griffin, Tuesday -- Baldur , Tuesday -- Malibu, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Oceanic Coral, Tuesday -- Hyundai Premium, Wednesday -- City Of Beijing, Tuesday -- Hs Paris, Tuesday -- Wan Hai 510, Tuesday -- Turquoise T, Tuesday -- Citrus, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc Athens 02/04 03/04 Containers 2) Osv Emrald 02/04 03/04 Br bulk 3) Bruno Schulte 01/04 03/04 Containers 4) Northern diamond 03/04 03/04 Containers 5) Cosco aden 02/04 03/04 Containers 6) Nedlloyd europa 02/04 03/04 Containers 7) Lexa maersk 03/04 04/04 Containers 8) Jag padma 02/04 04/04 HSD 9) Sl griffin 02/04 05/04 Tug 10) Baldur 02/04 05/04 Tug Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Theresa Venus 30/03 Fur.Oil-L 2) Stolt Commitment 31/03 Edible Oil 3) Chang Jiang 26/03 F.O 4) Malibu 03/04 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL