Apr 05 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 16
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 6
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- X-PRESS GODAVARI, Friday
-- ALVSBORG BRIDGE, Friday
-- AS CARELIA, Thursday
-- MOL DIGNITY, Thursday
-- AL SABAHIA, Friday
-- CHANG JIANG, Thursday
-- STOLT COMMITMENT, Thursday
-- BUT.ACR, Friday
-- SL GRIFFIN/BALDUR, Tuesday
-- AYSAN, Wednesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- HAMMONIA AFRICIM, Thursday
-- ROYAL HUGLI, Thursday
-- NORTHERN DIAMOND, Thursday
-- MAERSK MONTANA, Thursday
-- STX PATRAIKOS, Thursday
-- NYK FUTAGO, Friday
-- MALIBU, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) X-PRESS GODAVARI 05/04 06/04 Containers
2) ALVSBORG BRIDGE 05/04 07/04 Containers
3) AS CARELIA 04/04 05/04 Containers
4) MOL DIGNITY 04/04 05/04 Containers
5) AL SABAHIA 05/04 06/04 Containers
6) CHANG JIANG 04/04 04/04 FO(E)
7) STOLT COMMITMENT 04/04 05/04 BUT.ACR
8) BUT.ACR 05/04 05/04 BR.BULK
9) SL GRIFFIN/BALDUR 02/04 05/04 TUG,DREDGER
10) AYSAN 03/04 06/04 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) E.R.CANBERRA 04/04 05/04 Containers
2) ZIM ATLANTIC 04/04 05/04 Containers
3) POSEN 05/04 05/04 Containers
4) THERESA VENUS 30/03 05/04 EDIBLE OIL
5) BOLERO 04/04 05/04 EDIBLE OIL
6) ERIKA SHCULE 4/04 05/04 MEG+CG
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL