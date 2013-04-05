Apr 05 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 16 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- X-PRESS GODAVARI, Friday -- ALVSBORG BRIDGE, Friday -- AS CARELIA, Thursday -- MOL DIGNITY, Thursday -- AL SABAHIA, Friday -- CHANG JIANG, Thursday -- STOLT COMMITMENT, Thursday -- BUT.ACR, Friday -- SL GRIFFIN/BALDUR, Tuesday -- AYSAN, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- HAMMONIA AFRICIM, Thursday -- ROYAL HUGLI, Thursday -- NORTHERN DIAMOND, Thursday -- MAERSK MONTANA, Thursday -- STX PATRAIKOS, Thursday -- NYK FUTAGO, Friday -- MALIBU, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) X-PRESS GODAVARI 05/04 06/04 Containers 2) ALVSBORG BRIDGE 05/04 07/04 Containers 3) AS CARELIA 04/04 05/04 Containers 4) MOL DIGNITY 04/04 05/04 Containers 5) AL SABAHIA 05/04 06/04 Containers 6) CHANG JIANG 04/04 04/04 FO(E) 7) STOLT COMMITMENT 04/04 05/04 BUT.ACR 8) BUT.ACR 05/04 05/04 BR.BULK 9) SL GRIFFIN/BALDUR 02/04 05/04 TUG,DREDGER 10) AYSAN 03/04 06/04 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) E.R.CANBERRA 04/04 05/04 Containers 2) ZIM ATLANTIC 04/04 05/04 Containers 3) POSEN 05/04 05/04 Containers 4) THERESA VENUS 30/03 05/04 EDIBLE OIL 5) BOLERO 04/04 05/04 EDIBLE OIL 6) ERIKA SHCULE 4/04 05/04 MEG+CG NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL