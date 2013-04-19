Apr 19 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Al majedah, Friday -- X-press Godavari, Friday -- Wan hai 501, Thursday -- Zim usa, Thursday -- Mol direction, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Osv kamet, Thursday -- Darya shaan, Friday -- Jag padma,Friday -- As Carinthia, Thursday -- Hammonia africum, Thursday -- Maersk kentucky, Thursday -- As carelia, Thursday -- Ital melodia, Thursday -- Alpine light, Thursday -- Caribean galaxy VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) X-press Godavari 19/04 20/04 Containers 2) Wan hai 501 18/04 20/04 Containers 3) Zim usa 18/04 19/04 Containers 4) Mol direction 18/04 19/04 Containers 5) Hanjin montevideo 19/04 19/04 Containers 6) Swarna godawari 18/04 20/04 Crude oil-e 7) Kota harum 18/04 20/04 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Aiver exact 13/04 Edi.oil 2) Gaz fraternity 15/04 LPG 3) Selendang sari 15/04 Nap-e 4) Al majedah 19/04 Ammonia NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL