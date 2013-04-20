Apr 20 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Al majedah, Friday -- C.C.Rossini , Friday -- Sl Michigan, Friday -- Callao Bridge, Saturday -- Osv G/S Akhila, Saturday -- Tug Union Topaz, Friday -- Alexandria Bridge, Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Zim usa, Friday -- Mol direction, Friday -- Hanjin Montevideo, Friday -- Swarna godawari, Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) X-press Godavari 19/04 20/04 Containers 2) Wan hai 501 18/04 20/04 Containers 3) Kota harum 18/04 20/04 Containers 4) Selendang sari 18/04 20/04 Nap-e 5) C.C.Rossini 19/04 20/04 Containers 6) Sl Michigan 19/04 20/04 Containers 7) Callao Bridge 20/04 20/04 Containers 8) Osv G/S Akhila 20/04 20/04 Br.Bulk 9) Tug Union Topaz 19/04 -- Tug Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Aiver exact 13/04 Edi.oil 2) Gaz fraternity 15/04 LPG 3) Al majedah 19/04 Ammonia 4) Alexandria Bridge 20/04 Ammonia NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL