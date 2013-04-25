Apr 25 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Cimbria, Wednesday -- X-press Euphrates, Wednesday -- Maersk Carolina, Wednesday -- Nedlloyd oceania, Tuesday -- Hanjin rio de janeiro , Tuesday -- Chembulk Jakarta, Tuesday -- Bow santos , Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Wan hai 501, Sunday -- Kota harum, Sunday -- Selendang sari, Sunday -- C.C.Rossini, Sunday -- Sl Michigan, Sunday -- Callao Bridge, Sunday -- Osv G/S Akhila, Sunday -- Tug Union Topaz -- Aiver exact -- Gaz fraternity -- Al majedah -- Alexandria Bridge VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Cimbria 24/04 25/04 Containers 2) X-press euphrates 24/04 25/04 Containers 3) Maersk Carolina 24/04 25/04 Containers 4) Nedlloyd oceania 23/04 25/04 Containers 5) Hanjin rio de janeiro 23/04 25/04 Containers 6) Chembulk Jakarta 24/04 25/04 A.acid 7) Bow santos 24/04 26/04 Meg 8) Darya shaan 22/04 26/04 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Battersea park 22/04 Ph.acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL