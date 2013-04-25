Apr 25 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 09
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 01
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Cimbria, Wednesday
-- X-press Euphrates, Wednesday
-- Maersk Carolina, Wednesday
-- Nedlloyd oceania, Tuesday
-- Hanjin rio de janeiro , Tuesday
-- Chembulk Jakarta, Tuesday
-- Bow santos , Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Wan hai 501, Sunday
-- Kota harum, Sunday
-- Selendang sari, Sunday
-- C.C.Rossini, Sunday
-- Sl Michigan, Sunday
-- Callao Bridge, Sunday
-- Osv G/S Akhila, Sunday
-- Tug Union Topaz
-- Aiver exact
-- Gaz fraternity
-- Al majedah
-- Alexandria Bridge
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Cimbria 24/04 25/04 Containers
2) X-press euphrates 24/04 25/04 Containers
3) Maersk Carolina 24/04 25/04 Containers
4) Nedlloyd oceania 23/04 25/04 Containers
5) Hanjin rio de janeiro 23/04 25/04 Containers
6) Chembulk Jakarta 24/04 25/04 A.acid
7) Bow santos 24/04 26/04 Meg
8) Darya shaan 22/04 26/04 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Battersea park 22/04 Ph.acid
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL