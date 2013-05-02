MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
MAY 02 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 0 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- AS CARINTHIA, Wednesday -- HAMMONIA AFRICUM, Wednesday -- AS CARELIA, Thursday -- MAERSK GEORGIA, Thursday -- HANJIN DURBAN, Thursday -- LICA MAERSK, Wednesday -- ARGENT COSMOS , Wednesday -- JAG PADMA, Wednesday -- OSV KAMET, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Darya, Friday -- Uni globe, Thursday -- Kota lagu, Sunday -- Zim europa, Thursday -- Mol dignity, Thursday -- Swarna godavari, Thursday -- Sov sci yamuna, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ 1) AS CARINTHIA 01/05 02/05 Containers 2) HAMMONIA AFRICUM 01/05 02/05 Containers 3) AS CARELIA 02/05 02/05 Containers 4) MAERSK GEORGIA 02/05 02/05 Containers 5) HANJIN DURBAN 02/05 02/05 Containers 6) LICA MAERSK 01/05 02/05 Containers 7) ARGENT COSMOS 01/05 03/05 Containers 8) JAG PADMA 01/05 03/05 EDI.OIL 9) OSV KAMET 02/05 02/05 MEG,SODA Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- NIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA