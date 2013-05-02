MAY 02 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 0 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- AS CARINTHIA, Wednesday -- HAMMONIA AFRICUM, Wednesday -- AS CARELIA, Thursday -- MAERSK GEORGIA, Thursday -- HANJIN DURBAN, Thursday -- LICA MAERSK, Wednesday -- ARGENT COSMOS , Wednesday -- JAG PADMA, Wednesday -- OSV KAMET, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Darya, Friday -- Uni globe, Thursday -- Kota lagu, Sunday -- Zim europa, Thursday -- Mol dignity, Thursday -- Swarna godavari, Thursday -- Sov sci yamuna, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ 1) AS CARINTHIA 01/05 02/05 Containers 2) HAMMONIA AFRICUM 01/05 02/05 Containers 3) AS CARELIA 02/05 02/05 Containers 4) MAERSK GEORGIA 02/05 02/05 Containers 5) HANJIN DURBAN 02/05 02/05 Containers 6) LICA MAERSK 01/05 02/05 Containers 7) ARGENT COSMOS 01/05 03/05 Containers 8) JAG PADMA 01/05 03/05 EDI.OIL 9) OSV KAMET 02/05 02/05 MEG,SODA Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- NIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL