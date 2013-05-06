MAY 06 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Sci nhava sheva, Sunday -- Wan hai 505, Monday -- Tabea, Sunday -- Ginga cougar, Sunday -- Sulavest+barge usc 1, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- AS CARINTHIA, Thursday -- HAMMONIA AFRICUM, Thursday -- AS CARELIA, Thursday -- MAERSK GEORGIA, Thursday -- HANJIN DURBAN, Thursday -- LICA MAERSK,Thursday -- ARGENT COSMOS, Friday -- JAG PADMA, Friday -- OSV KAMET, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sci nhava sheva 05/05 06/05 Containers 2) Wan hai 505 06/05 07/05 Containers 3) Tabea 05/05 06/05 Containers 4) Ginga cougar 05/05 07/05 Containers 5) Sulavest+barge usc 1 05/05 05/05 Tug+barge 6) Darya shan 03/05 07/05 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ---------------------------------------------------------- 1) Alkyonis 04/05 Cement 2) Gold express 02/05 Afs+nap 3) Flenders harmony 02/05 LPG 4) Stolt groenland 02/05 But.acr NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL