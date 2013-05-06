MAY 06 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 10
Vessels working and berthed 06
Vessels waiting 04
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Sci nhava sheva, Sunday
-- Wan hai 505, Monday
-- Tabea, Sunday
-- Ginga cougar, Sunday
-- Sulavest+barge usc 1, Sunday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- AS CARINTHIA, Thursday
-- HAMMONIA AFRICUM, Thursday
-- AS CARELIA, Thursday
-- MAERSK GEORGIA, Thursday
-- HANJIN DURBAN, Thursday
-- LICA MAERSK,Thursday
-- ARGENT COSMOS, Friday
-- JAG PADMA, Friday
-- OSV KAMET, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Sci nhava sheva 05/05 06/05 Containers
2) Wan hai 505 06/05 07/05 Containers
3) Tabea 05/05 06/05 Containers
4) Ginga cougar 05/05 07/05 Containers
5) Sulavest+barge usc 1 05/05 05/05 Tug+barge
6) Darya shan 03/05 07/05 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
----------------------------------------------------------
1) Alkyonis 04/05 Cement
2) Gold express 02/05 Afs+nap
3) Flenders harmony 02/05 LPG
4) Stolt groenland 02/05 But.acr
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder:
B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN
OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL