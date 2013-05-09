MAY 09 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Cimbria, Wednesday -- Hammonia ionium , Wednesday -- X-press eupharates, Wednesday -- Maersk Chicago, Wednesday -- Hanjin indigo , Wednesday -- Oriental lotus , Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Santa rufina, Wednesday -- Hyundai premium,Wednesday -- Sagitta, Wednesday -- Msc Altamira, Wednesday -- Laura maersk, Wendnesday -- Swarna Brahmaputra, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo --------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Cimbria 08/05 09/05 Containers 2) Hammonia ionium 08/05 09/05 Containers 3) X-press eupharates 08/05 09/05 Containers 4) Maersk chicago 08/05 09/05 Containers 5) Hanjin indigo 08/05 08/05 Containers 6) Alkyonis 09/05 11/05 Fur. Oil-e 7) Undine 07/05 09/05 Nap-(e) 8) Osv akhila 07/05 09/05 Br bulk 9) Barge usc 1 05/05 12/05 Tug+barge 10)Taban 1 07/05 09/05 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------ 1) Gold express 02/05 Afs+nap 2) Stolt groenland 05/05 But.acr 3) Oriental lotus 08/05 Met clo+chlo NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL