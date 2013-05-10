MAY 10 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Uni globe, Friday -- Msc clementina, Friday -- Zim Iberia, Thursday -- Mol direction, Thursday -- Mol direction, Thursday -- Lena, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Cimbria, Thursday -- Hammonia ionium, Thursday -- X-press eupharates, Thursday -- Maersk Chicago, Thursday -- Undine, Thursday -- Taban 1, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo --------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Uni globe 10/05 11/05 Containers 2) Msc clementina 10/05 10/05 Containers 3) Zim iberia 09/05 10/05 Containers 4) Mol direction 09/05 10/05 Containers 5) Gold express 09/05 10/05 Afs+nap 6) Osv akhila 07/05 09/05 Br bulk 7) Barge usc 1 05/05 12/05 Tug+barge 8) Alkyonis 09/05 11/05 Fur. Oil-e 9) Mol direction 09/05 10/05 Containers 10) Lena 09/05 10/05 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------ 1) Stolt groenland 05/05 But.acr 2) Oriental lotus 08/05 Met clo+chlo NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL