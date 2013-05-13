MAY 13 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Santa roman, Monday -- Cma cgm eifel, Subday -- Zambia, Monday -- Cosco aden, Sunday -- Tessa, Sunday -- Maersk honour, Saturday -- Sichem falcon, Sunday -- Darya shaan, Saturday -- Kota hormat, Saturday -- Sun road -- Nord gaurdian Following Vessels completed loading/unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Uni globe, Friday -- Msc clementina, Friday -- Zim Iberia, Friday -- Mol direction, Friday -- Gold express, Friday -- Alkyonis, Saturday -- Mol direction, Friday -- Stolt groenland -- Oriental lotus VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo --------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Barge usc 1 05/05 12/05 Drill work 2) Santa roman 13/05 15/05 Containers 3) Cma cgm eifel 12/05 14/05 Containers 4) Zambia 13/05 13/05 Containers 5) Cosco aden 12/05 13/05 Containers 6) Tessa 12/05 13/05 Containers 7) Maersk honour 11/05 14/05 LPG 8) Sichem falcon 12/05 13/05 Meg,sm 9) Darya shaan 11/05 15/05 Cement 10) Kota hormat 11/05 13/05 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------ 1) Sun road 08/05 Contaienrs 2) Nord gaurdian 10/05 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL