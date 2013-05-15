MAY 15 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Pucon, Tuesday -- Lexa maersk, Wednesday -- Nedlloyd europa, Tuesday -- Mtm Tokyo, Tuesday -- Hammonia africum, Wednesady Following Vessels completed loading/unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Zim india, Tuesday -- Stolt sneland, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo --------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Santa romana 13/05 15/05 Containers 2) Sun road 13/05 15/03 Contaienrs 3) Nedlloyd europa 14/05 15/03 Contaienrs 4) Nord gaurdian 14/05 15/05 Edi.oil 5) Pucon 14/05 15/03 Contaienrs 6) Lexa maersk 15/05 15/03 Contaienrs 7) Jag padma 14/05 16/03 Hsd 8) Barge usc 1 05/05 18/05 Drill work 9) Darya shaan 11/05 15/05 Cement 10) Divar 10/05 16/03 Br bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------ 1) Heng xin 13/05 Edi.oil 2) Mtm tokyo 14/05 Ph acid 3) Hammonia africum 15/05 Containers 4) Royal hugli 11/05 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL