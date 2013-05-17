(.)
MAY 17 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 09
Vessels waiting 04
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Global vika, Friday
-- High prestige, Thursday
-- As carelia,Friday
-- Zim pacific, Friday
-- Deira, Friday
-- Saxonia, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
---------------------------------------------
-- Lexa maersk, Wednesday
-- Jag padma, Wednesday
-- Barge usc 1, Friday
-- Darya shaan, Wednesday
-- Diva, Thursday
-- Heng xin
-- Mtm tokyo
-- Royal hugli
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
---------------------------------------------------------------
1) Saxonia 17/05 18/05 Containers
2) Sci mumbai 16/05 18/03 Contaienrs
3) As carelia 17/05 17/03 Contaienrs
4) Zim pacific 17/05 17/05 Containers
5) Deira 17/05 17/03 Contaienrs
6) Cs summer 15/05 17/03 Edbile oil
7) Mtm tokyo 16/05 17/05 Ph acid
8) Barge usc 1 05/05 23/05 Drill work
9) Osv sci ratna 16/05 17/03 Br bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
------------------------------------------------------
1) High prestige 16/05 Naphtha
2) Amagi galaxy 14/05 A acid
3) Al shaffiah 15/05 MEG
4) Global vika 17/05 Edible oil
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder:
B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN
OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL