(.) MAY 17 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Global vika, Friday -- High prestige, Thursday -- As carelia,Friday -- Zim pacific, Friday -- Deira, Friday -- Saxonia, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Lexa maersk, Wednesday -- Jag padma, Wednesday -- Barge usc 1, Friday -- Darya shaan, Wednesday -- Diva, Thursday -- Heng xin -- Mtm tokyo -- Royal hugli VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo --------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Saxonia 17/05 18/05 Containers 2) Sci mumbai 16/05 18/03 Contaienrs 3) As carelia 17/05 17/03 Contaienrs 4) Zim pacific 17/05 17/05 Containers 5) Deira 17/05 17/03 Contaienrs 6) Cs summer 15/05 17/03 Edbile oil 7) Mtm tokyo 16/05 17/05 Ph acid 8) Barge usc 1 05/05 23/05 Drill work 9) Osv sci ratna 16/05 17/03 Br bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------ 1) High prestige 16/05 Naphtha 2) Amagi galaxy 14/05 A acid 3) Al shaffiah 15/05 MEG 4) Global vika 17/05 Edible oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL