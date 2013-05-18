May 18 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday.
Summary Total vessels 16
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 6
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- SAXONIA, Friday
-- SCI MUMBAI, Thursday
-- CMACGM PUCCINI, Friday
-- VANCOUVER BRIDGE, Saturday
-- CALLAO BRIDGE, Friday
-- APL IRIS, Saturday
-- GLOBAL VIKA, Friday
-- AMAGI GALAXY, Friday
-- BARGE USC 1, Wednesday
-- OSV G/S DIPTI, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- As carelia, Friday
-- Zim pacific, Friday
-- Deira, Friday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) SAXONIA 17/05 18/05 Containers
2) SCI MUMBAI 16/05 18/05 Containers
3) CMACGM PUCCINI 17/05 18/05 Containers
4) VANCOUVER BRIDGE 18/05 19/05 Containers
5) CALLAO BRIDGE 17/05 18/05 Containers
6) APL IRIS 18/05 19/05 Containers
7) GLOBAL VIKA 17/05 18/05 EDBILE OIL
8) AMAGI GALAXY 17/05 18/05 PH ACID
9) BARGE USC 1 05/05 20/05 DRILL WORK
10) OSV G/S DIPTI 17/05 18/05 BR BULK
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) MSC CLEMENTINA 17/05 18/05 Containers
2) HIGH PRESTIGE 16/05 17/05 NAPHTHA
3) AL SHAFFIAH 15/05 17/05 MEG
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL