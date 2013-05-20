May 20 (Reuters) -The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 2 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Fujisan maru, Sunday -- Osv emerald, Sunday -- St marine, Monday -- Maersk kyrenia, Sunday -- Rio de la plata, Sunday -- Maersk kyrenia, Monday -- Rio de la plata, Sunday -- Ding heng 3, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- SAXONIA, Saturday -- SCI MUMBAI, Saturday -- CMACGM PUCCINI, Saturday -- VANCOUVER BRIDGE, Saturday -- CALLAO BRIDGE, Saturday -- APL IRIS, Sunday -- GLOBAL VIKA, Saturday -- AMAGI GALAXY,Saturday -- OSV G/S DIPTI,Saturtday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Dolphin ii 20/05 22/05 Containers 2) Bruno schulte 20/05 22/05 Containers 3) Msc clementina 18/05 20/05 Containers 4) Maersk kyrenia 19/05 20/05 Containers 5) Rio de la plata 19/05 20/05 Containers 6) High presence 20/05 21/05 Naphtha 7) St marine 20/05 21/05 Edible oil 8) BARGE USC 1 05/05 23/05 DRILL WORK 9) Fujisan maru 19/05 23/05 Cement 10) Osv emerald 19/05 20/05 Br bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sc guoji 18/05 Base oil 2) Ding heng 3 19/05 LAB NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL