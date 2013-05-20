May 20 (Reuters) -The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 2
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Fujisan maru, Sunday
-- Osv emerald, Sunday
-- St marine, Monday
-- Maersk kyrenia, Sunday
-- Rio de la plata, Sunday
-- Maersk kyrenia, Monday
-- Rio de la plata, Sunday
-- Ding heng 3, Sunday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- SAXONIA, Saturday
-- SCI MUMBAI, Saturday
-- CMACGM PUCCINI, Saturday
-- VANCOUVER BRIDGE, Saturday
-- CALLAO BRIDGE, Saturday
-- APL IRIS, Sunday
-- GLOBAL VIKA, Saturday
-- AMAGI GALAXY,Saturday
-- OSV G/S DIPTI,Saturtday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Dolphin ii 20/05 22/05 Containers
2) Bruno schulte 20/05 22/05 Containers
3) Msc clementina 18/05 20/05 Containers
4) Maersk kyrenia 19/05 20/05 Containers
5) Rio de la plata 19/05 20/05 Containers
6) High presence 20/05 21/05 Naphtha
7) St marine 20/05 21/05 Edible oil
8) BARGE USC 1 05/05 23/05 DRILL WORK
9) Fujisan maru 19/05 23/05 Cement
10) Osv emerald 19/05 20/05 Br bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Sc guoji 18/05 Base oil
2) Ding heng 3 19/05 LAB
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder:
B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN
OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL