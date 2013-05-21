May 21 (Reuters) -The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 12
Vessels waiting 01
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Hammonia pacificum, Monday
-- Sci Chennai, Monday
-- Msc Athens, Tuesday
-- Apl Shenzhen, Tuesday
-- High presence, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Msc clementina, Monday
-- Maersk kyrenia, Monday
-- Rio de la plata, Monday
-- St marine, Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Dolphin ii 20/05 22/05 Containers
2) Bruno schulte 20/05 22/05 Containers
3) Hammonia pacificum 20/05 21/05 Containers
4) Sci Chennai 20/05 21/05 Containers
5) Msc athens 21/05 22/05 Containers
6) Apl Shenzhen 21/05 21/05 Containers
7) High presence 20/05 21/05 Naphtha
8) Sc guoji 21/05 22/05 Edible oil
10)BARGE USC 1 05/05 23/05 DRILL WORK
11)Fujisan maru 19/05 23/05 Cement
12)Osv emerald 19/05 20/05 Br bulk
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Ding heng 3 19/05 LAB
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder:
B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN
OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL