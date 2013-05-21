May 21 (Reuters) -The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 12 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Hammonia pacificum, Monday -- Sci Chennai, Monday -- Msc Athens, Tuesday -- Apl Shenzhen, Tuesday -- High presence, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Msc clementina, Monday -- Maersk kyrenia, Monday -- Rio de la plata, Monday -- St marine, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Dolphin ii 20/05 22/05 Containers 2) Bruno schulte 20/05 22/05 Containers 3) Hammonia pacificum 20/05 21/05 Containers 4) Sci Chennai 20/05 21/05 Containers 5) Msc athens 21/05 22/05 Containers 6) Apl Shenzhen 21/05 21/05 Containers 7) High presence 20/05 21/05 Naphtha 8) Sc guoji 21/05 22/05 Edible oil 9) High presence 20/05 21/05 Naphtha 10)BARGE USC 1 05/05 23/05 DRILL WORK 11)Fujisan maru 19/05 23/05 Cement 12)Osv emerald 19/05 20/05 Br bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Ding heng 3 19/05 LAB NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL