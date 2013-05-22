May 22 (Reuters) -The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Kota handal, Wednesday -- Nedlloyd Asia, Wednesday -- Luna maersk, Tuesday -- Fen hai 32, Tuesday -- Sc ningbo, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Hammonia pacificum, Tuesday -- Sci Chennai, Tuesday -- Apl Shenzhen, Tuesday -- High presence, Tuesday -- High presence, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bruno schulte 20/05 22/05 Containers 2) Nedlloyd Asia 21/05 22/05 Containers 3) Msc athens 21/05 22/05 Containers 4) Luna maersk 22/05 22/05 Containers 5) Ding heng 3 22/05 22/05 Containers 6) Sc guoji 21/05 22/05 Edible oil 7) Barge usc 1 05/05 23/05 drill work 8) Fujisan maru 19/05 24/05 Cement 9) Kota handal 22/05 23/05 Br bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Fen hai 32 21/05 Edi.oil 2) Sc ningbo 22/05 Base oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL