The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Hammonia pacificum, Wednesday --CIMBRIA, Wednesday -- MAERSK DETROIT, Thursday -- ITAL MELODIA, Thursday -- MOTILAL NEHRU, Wednesday -- CPO SINGAPORE, Wednesday -- X-PRESS EUPHARTES, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Msc clementina, Wednesday -- Maersk kyrenia, Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bruno schulte 20/05 22/05 Containers 2) Hammonia pacificum 20/05 21/05 Containers 3) Sci Chennai 20/05 21/05 Containers 4) Msc athens 21/05 22/05 Containers 5) Apl Shenzhen 21/05 21/05 Containers 6) High presence 20/05 21/05 Naphtha 7) Sc guoji 21/05 22/05 Edible oil 8) High presence 20/05 21/05 Naphtha 9)BARGE USC 1 05/05 23/05 DRILL WORK 10)Fujisan maru 19/05 23/05 Cement 11)Osv emerald 19/05 20/05 Br bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) SIDRA RAS LAFFAN 22/05 FUR.OIL-E 2) FEN HAI 32 21/05 EDI.OIL 3) SC NINGBO 22/05 BASE OIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL