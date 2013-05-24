The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 04
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- ZIM CHINA, Friday
- OSV G/S DIPTI, Friday
-- TABAN 1, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Msc clementina, Wednesday
-- Maersk kyrenia, Wednesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) UNI GLOBE 23/05 25/05 Containers
2) WAN HAI 23/05 25/05 Containers
3) ZIM CHINA 24/05 25/05 CONTAINERS
4) NORTHERN POWER 23/05 24/05 CONTAINERS
5) MOTILAL NEHRU 22/05 24/05 CRUDE OIL
6) CPO SINGAPORE 22/05 24/05 NAPH-E
7) OSV G/S DIPTI 24/05 24/05 BR.BULK
8) TABAN 1 24/05 26/05 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) SIDRA RAS LAFFAN 22/05 FUR.OIL-E
2) FEN HAI 32 21/05 EDI.OIL
3) SC NINGBO 22/05 BASE OIL
4) HALIT BEY 23/05 EDI.OIL
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder:
B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN
OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL