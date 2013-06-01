The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Msc clementina, Friday -- Posen,Friday -- Jpo vela,Saturday -- Kota lagu , Friday -- High saturn, Friday -- Ginga lanner, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Stx pegasitikos,Thursday -- Maule, Thursday -- Nedlloyd america, Thursday -- Gas master, Thursday -- Osv emerald, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Kota lagu 31/05 01/06 Containers 2) Saxonia 30/05 01/06 Containers 3) Cma cgm mozart 01/06 02/06 Containers 4) Msc clementina 31/05 01/06 Containers 5) Posen 31/05 01/06 Containers 6) Jpo vela 01/06 02/06 Containers 7) Sidra ras laffan 30/05 01/06 Fur.oil-e Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) High saturn 31/05 Edi.oil 2) Stolt endurance 27/05 Ammonia 3) Ginga lanner 31/05 Edi.oil 4) Theresa success 30/05 Edi. Oil 5) Chembulk kings 29/05 A.acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL