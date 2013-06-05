The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed --------------------- -- Gs akhila, Wednesday -- Buxcoast , Tuesday -- Sea land champion, Wednesday -- Malibu, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Jag padma, Tuesday -- Wan hai 505, Tuesday -- Ginga lanner, Tuesday -- Ginga lanner VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Maersk honour 05/06 06/06 LPG 2) Theresa success 04/06 05/06 Edi. Oil 3) Northern express 03/06 05/06 Containers 4) Alexandria bridge 03/06 05/06 Containers 5) Darya shaan 03/06 07/06 Cement 6) Gs akhila 05/06 05/06 Br.bulk 7) Buxcoast 04/06 05/06 Containers 8) Sea land champion 05/06 05/06 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Chembulk kings 29/05 A.acid 2) Sapphire express 01/06 Nap+afs 3) Bengal orchid 31/05 MEG 4) A k azad 03/06 Cbfs 5) Malibu 04/06 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL