The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 06 Latest Vessels berthed --------------------- -- Uni globe, Thursday -- Wan hai 507, Thursday -- Mol dignity, Thursday -- Uasc sitrah, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Gs akhila, Thursday -- Barge r.hugli, Friday -- Cimbria, Friday -- Hammonia ionium, Friday -- X-press euphrates, Friday -- Maersk columbus, Friday -- Rio charleston, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Jpo libra 06/06 07/06 Containers 2) Maersk honour 05/06 07/06 Containers 3) Chembulk kings 04/06 07/06 A.acid 4) Darya shaan 03/06 07/06 Cement 5) Uni globe 06/06 07/06 Containers 6) Wan hai 507 06/06 08/06 Containers 7) Mol dignity 06/06 07/06 Containers 8) Uasc sitrah 07/06 08/06 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sapphire express 01/06 Nap+afs 2) Bengal orchid 31/05 MEG 3) A k azad 03/06 Cbfs 4) Malibu 04/06 Edi.oil 5) Cape endeavour 05/06 Nap-e 6) Zim asia 06/06 Ctrs NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL