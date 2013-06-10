JUN 10 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 11
Vessels working and berthed 07
Vessels waiting 04
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- VALERIE SCHULTE, Saturday
-- OOCL LE HAVRE, Sunday
-- VENEZIA, Sunday
-- CAPE ENDEAVOUR, Saturday
-- MTM FAIRFIELD, Saturday
-- EMERALD, Monday
-- GLORY RIVER, Saturday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Bengal orchid, Friday
-- Malibu, Monday
-- Cape endeavour, Tuesday
-- Zim asia, Thursday
-- Mol dignity, Thursday
-- Swarna godavari, Thursday
-- Sov sci yamuna, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------
1) VALERIE SCHULTE 08/06 10/06 Containers
2) OOCL LE HAVRE 09/06 10/06 Containers
3) VENEZIA 09/06 10/06 Containers
4) CAPE ENDEAVOUR 08/06 11/06 NAP - E
5) MTM FAIRFIELD 08/06 10/06 MEG
6) EMERALD 10/06 10/06 BR.BULK
7) GLORY RIVER 08/06 14/06 CEMENT
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) A K AZAD 31/05 CBFS
2) SAPPHIRE EXPRESS 01/06 NAP+AFS
3) ERIKA SCHULTE 08/06 MEG,CG
4) GOLDEN BLESSING 08/06 EDI.OIL
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL