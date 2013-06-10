JUN 10 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- VALERIE SCHULTE, Saturday -- OOCL LE HAVRE, Sunday -- VENEZIA, Sunday -- CAPE ENDEAVOUR, Saturday -- MTM FAIRFIELD, Saturday -- EMERALD, Monday -- GLORY RIVER, Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Bengal orchid, Friday -- Malibu, Monday -- Cape endeavour, Tuesday -- Zim asia, Thursday -- Mol dignity, Thursday -- Swarna godavari, Thursday -- Sov sci yamuna, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ 1) VALERIE SCHULTE 08/06 10/06 Containers 2) OOCL LE HAVRE 09/06 10/06 Containers 3) VENEZIA 09/06 10/06 Containers 4) CAPE ENDEAVOUR 08/06 11/06 NAP - E 5) MTM FAIRFIELD 08/06 10/06 MEG 6) EMERALD 10/06 10/06 BR.BULK 7) GLORY RIVER 08/06 14/06 CEMENT Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) A K AZAD 31/05 CBFS 2) SAPPHIRE EXPRESS 01/06 NAP+AFS 3) ERIKA SCHULTE 08/06 MEG,CG 4) GOLDEN BLESSING 08/06 EDI.OIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL