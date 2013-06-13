JUN 13 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Barge r.hugli, Thursday -- As Carinthia, Wednesday -- Hammonia africum, Wednesday -- As carelia, Thursday -- Maersk Pittsburgh, Thursday -- Hanjin Durban, Thursday -- Rio Cardiff, Thursday -- Osv sci ratna, Wednesday -- Genmar consul, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Santa Rosanna, Wednesday -- Columbia, Wednesday -- Emerald, Wednmesday -- Golden Blessing, Wednesday -- Msc aric, wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Glory River 08/06 15/06 Cement 2) A K Azad 11/06 13/06 Cbfs 3) Sapphire Express 12/06 16/06 Nap+Afs 4) Barge r.hugli 13/06 13/06 Containers 5) As carinthia 12/06 14/06 Containers 6) Hammonia africum 12/06 14/06 Containers 7) As carelia 13/06 14/06 Containers 8) Maersk pittsburgh 13/06 14/06 Containers 9) Hanjin durban 13/06 14/06 Containers 10) Rio Cardiff 13/06 14/06 Containers 11) Osv sci ratna 12/06 13/06 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Lodestar grace 11/06 MEG 2) Po yang hu 11/06 Nap-e 3) Genmar consul 12/06 Mol-e NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL