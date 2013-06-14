JUN 14 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Avlsborg bridge, Friday -- Saxonia, Friday -- Zim usa, Friday -- Northern power, Friday -- Galaxy, Thursday -- Nav polaries, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- A K Azad, Thursday -- Barge r.hugli, Thursday -- As Carinthia, Friday -- Hammonia africum, Friday -- As carelia, Friday -- Hanjin Durban,Friday -- Rio Cardiff, Friday -- Osv sci ratna, Thursday -- Lodestar grace VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Maersk pittsburgh 13/06 14/06 Containers 2) Glory River 08/06 15/06 Cement 3) Sapphire Express 12/06 16/06 Nap+Afs 4) Avlsborg bridge 14/06 15/06 Containers 5) Saxonia 14/06 15/06 Containers 6) Zim usa 14/06 14/06 Containers 7) Northern power 14/06 14/06 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ----------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Po yang hu 11/06 Nap-e 2) Genmar consul 12/06 Mol-e 3) Troitsky bridge 11/06 Nap-e 4) Galaxy 13/06 Edible oil 5) Nav polaries 13/06 SM NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL