JUN 15 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- AVLSBORG BRIDGE, Friday -- SAXONIA, Friday -- C.C. ROSSINI, Saturday -- CALLAO BRIDGE, Friday -- AL SABAHIA, Friday -- PO YANG HU, Friday -- GALAXY, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Maersk pittsburgh, Friday -- Glory River, Saturday -- Avlsborg bridge, Saturday -- Zim usa, Friday -- Northern power, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ 1) AVLSBORG BRIDGE 14/06 16/06 Containers 2) SAXONIA 14/06 15/06 Containers 3) C.C. ROSSINI 15/06 15/06 Containers 4) CALLAO BRIDGE 14/06 15/06 Containers 5) AL SABAHIA 14/06 15/06 Containers 6) PO YANG HU 14/06 16/06 NAP (E) 7) GALAXY 14/06 17/06 EDI.OIL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) TROITSKY 13/06 FO-E 2) NAV POLARIES 13/06 SM 3) GENMAR CONSUL 12/06 MOL-E 4) ARGENT ASTER 14/06 BASE OIL 5) SAPPHIRE EXPRESS 14/06 NAPH-E NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL