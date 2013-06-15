JUN 15 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 07
Vessels waiting 05
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- AVLSBORG BRIDGE, Friday
-- SAXONIA, Friday
-- C.C. ROSSINI, Saturday
-- CALLAO BRIDGE, Friday
-- AL SABAHIA, Friday
-- PO YANG HU, Friday
-- GALAXY, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Maersk pittsburgh, Friday
-- Glory River, Saturday
-- Avlsborg bridge, Saturday
-- Zim usa, Friday
-- Northern power, Friday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------
1) AVLSBORG BRIDGE 14/06 16/06 Containers
2) SAXONIA 14/06 15/06 Containers
3) C.C. ROSSINI 15/06 15/06 Containers
4) CALLAO BRIDGE 14/06 15/06 Containers
5) AL SABAHIA 14/06 15/06 Containers
6) PO YANG HU 14/06 16/06 NAP (E)
7) GALAXY 14/06 17/06 EDI.OIL
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) TROITSKY 13/06 FO-E
2) NAV POLARIES 13/06 SM
3) GENMAR CONSUL 12/06 MOL-E
4) ARGENT ASTER 14/06 BASE OIL
5) SAPPHIRE EXPRESS 14/06 NAPH-E
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL